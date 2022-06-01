Pub Giant Ups Claim Over COVID Lockdown Losses To £1.1B

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 1, 2022, 1:57 PM BST) -- A major pub chain has increased its claims from £845 million ($1.1 billion) to just over £1 billion in its High Court case against MS Amlin and two other insurers over their alleged liability for losses incurred because of the COVID-19 crisis. Private-equity backed Stonegate Pub Co., which runs more than 700 bars and pubs across the U.K., filed an amended claim for the second time at the court on May 19 as it seeks damages from Amlin, Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe SE and Zurich Insurance PLC. The pub group has boosted its claims for total business interruption losses to £1.08...

