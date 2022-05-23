NJ Court Backs Police Win In Ex-Cop's Cancer Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (May 23, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a former state trooper's suit alleging the state police denied him a promotion because he had skin cancer, saying he failed to identify someone with similar qualifications who received the position. The appellate panel said in its opinion that Superior Court Judge Kay Walcott-Henderson was right to toss Michael Stonnell's claims that the New Jersey State Police violated the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination when he was deemed ineligible for a promotion because of a pending internal investigation. Stonnell argued the investigation into whether he had disobeyed a direct...

