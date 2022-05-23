7th Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over Illinois COVID-19 Orders

By Lauraann Wood (May 23, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A group of Illinois residents and businesses' claims challenging COVID-19 executive orders issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker were correctly dismissed by a lower court because they haven't demonstrated how the orders have particularly harmed them, the Seventh Circuit has said. The Illinois residents challenging Gov. Pritzker's pandemic-related shutdown orders haven't demonstrated that they have standing to pursue their constitutional claims against the orders, a three-judge panel said Friday. And while the businesses in the suit barely "squeak by" on standing, dismissing the entire amended complaint was nonetheless proper because no plaintiff has sufficiently outlined a concrete and particularized injury they suffered...

