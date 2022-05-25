SEC Proposals Target 'Greenwashing' By Advisers, Funds

By Al Barbarino (May 25, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday approved two proposals that would increase the disclosure requirements of funds and advisers who make environmental, social and governance-related investments, an effort to crack down on "greenwashing" or other types of deception. In a 3-1 vote, the agency approved one proposal that would require new disclosures when investment funds include terms such as "ESG," "sustainable" or "low-carbon" in their names and another that would require advisers to provide standardized ESG disclosures. "Investors should be able to drill down into what's under the hood of these funds," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler at Wednesday's vote meeting....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS