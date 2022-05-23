Dallas Nursing Home Nonprofit Hits Ch. 11 With $64M Debt

By Rick Archer (May 23, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit Dallas-area nursing home operator filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court Monday, saying it is seeking a sale to deal with $64.5 million in debt, saying a weakened financial position left it unable to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. In its court papers, Christian Care Centers Inc. said it has a $44.2 million stalking horse bid lined up for its three facilities and plans to turn over operations to Georgia-based Bonecrest Resource Group. "We are grateful to have found an operator who shares our long-term commitment and values. This sale, when approved by the bankruptcy court,...

