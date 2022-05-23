Enviro Groups Denied Do-Over On US Steel Pollution Claims

By Matthew Santoni (May 23, 2022, 1:31 PM EDT) -- A pair of Pennsylvania environmental groups and the Allegheny County Health Department can't get a do-over on their bid for summary judgment that U.S. Steel committed thousands of violations of the Clean Air Act, a federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy said there had been no change in law, no additional evidence and not enough argument to convince him that it would save him any time at trial if members of PennEnvironment and the Clean Air Council were allowed to rewrite their request for summary judgment in an effort to fix problems identified the last time he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS