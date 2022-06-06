Understanding FDA's Prescription Drug Promotion Priorities

By Alan Minsk and Laura Dona (June 6, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- What do the Buggles' 1980 hit "Video Killed the Radio Star," Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's 1970 song and album "Déjá Vu," Journey's 1980 classic "Any Way You Want It," and Hall & Oates' 1984 tune "Out of Touch" all have in common? Besides not only being catchy tunes, we suspect these hits might be playing in the halls of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Prescription Drug Promotion as it issued notices of violation or warning letters to pharmaceutical companies in 2021 and 2022 for unlawful promotion. We will highlight some of the OPDP's concerns, review any potential...

