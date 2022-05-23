Vanda Fights FDA's Refusal To Fast-Track Gastro Drug Review

By Adam Lidgett (May 23, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tried to rewrite the law when it chose not to streamline review of a drug meant to fight nausea in patients with a chronic gastric condition. The biopharmaceutical company launched the complaint Monday against the FDA, challenging the agency's denial of its bid for fast-tracking review of its treatment, which is called tradipitant. The complaint said that the FDA did that on the grounds that the treatment didn't have "the potential to address an unmet medical need." Meeting an "unmet medical need" is one of two criteria allowing for fast-track approval, the...

