Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vanda Fights FDA's Refusal To Fast-Track Gastro Drug Review

By Adam Lidgett (May 23, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tried to rewrite the law when it chose not to streamline review of a drug meant to fight nausea in patients with a chronic gastric condition.

The biopharmaceutical company launched the complaint Monday against the FDA, challenging the agency's denial of its bid for fast-tracking review of its treatment, which is called tradipitant. The complaint said that the FDA did that on the grounds that the treatment didn't have "the potential to address an unmet medical need."

Meeting an "unmet medical need" is one of two criteria allowing for fast-track approval, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!