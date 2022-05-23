High Court Won't Hear Widow's Claim for Insurance Benefits

By Abby Wargo (May 23, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it would not hear a National Oilwell Varco LP employee's widow's challenege to the Fifth Circuit's decision that shut down her bid for life insurance benefits. The high court denied Erica Talasek's petition for a writ of certiorari seeking to overturn the Fifth Circuit's October 2021 denial of her claim for supplemental life insurance benefits. Talasek had asked the court in March 2021 to rule whether benefits governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act that are misrepresented could be fought through estoppel claims. Talasek said in her petition for certiorari that the question...

