Shearman & Sterling Hires 3rd Haynes & Boone Atty In Texas

By Jessica Corso (May 23, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Shearman & Sterling is continuing the expansion of its litigation practice in Texas, announcing on Monday the addition of its third former Haynes & Boone LLP partner over the past seven months. Emily Westridge Black has joined Shearman & Sterling as a partner in Austin following a nearly 15 year career at Haynes & Boone, according to her profile. She's the fifth lateral partner to join Shearman's litigation practice in Texas in less than a year, according to the firm. Two of its recent new hires are Dan Gold and Thad Behrens in Dallas, who joined the firm in October after...

