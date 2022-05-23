OptimisCorp Wants Bayard Docs In Arbitration Award Row

By Rose Krebs (May 23, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- OptimisCorp is asking the Delaware Chancery Court to force three of its former directors to turn over details of communications they had with Bayard PA as the company's lawsuit alleging the trio mishandled proceeds from a $6.8 million arbitration award proceeds toward trial. In an emergency motion that was made public on Saturday, Optimis asserts that William Atkins, Gregory Smith and John Waite are trying to block its discovery efforts by asserting attorney-client privilege. "With fact discovery set to close in less than two weeks, and trial set to start in less than four months, Optimis seeks the assistance of the...

