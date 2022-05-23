Candy Co. Once Again Takes Aim At Cannabis Knockoffs

By Emily Field (May 23, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The maker of Nerds candies and Trolli gummies on Monday hit a Florida-based cannabis company with a suit in federal court alleging that it sells counterfeits with high levels of THC that pose a health hazard to children, in its latest action to rein in what it says is an attempt to fool consumers into thinking the products are associated with its trademarked candies. Ferrara Candy Co. said that Akimov LLC is willfully using packaging that is highly similar to its Nerds and Trolli products and that customers are likely to be confused about the THC-containing knockoffs and believe that they...

