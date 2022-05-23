Ex-Pa. AG Kane Ordered To Rehab After Probation Violation

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 23, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane stipulated to a probation violation Monday in Montgomery County court stemming from her recent arrest on a charge of drunken driving, according to a county district attorney's office spokeswoman. Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy accepted prosecutors' recommendation that Kane serve two months in prison for the probation violation, according to Kate Delano, the communications director for the district attorney's office. Kane is to undergo rehabilitation for alcohol use immediately, and she was given an additional three years' probation, set to begin in 2023. "Part of the agreement and judge's order is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS