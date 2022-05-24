Conn. Schools Group GC Takes On Executive Director Role

By Clarice Silber (May 24, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Association of Boards of Education has elevated its general counsel, Patrice McCarthy, to become its new executive director. CABE said Monday that McCarthy will take on the role while also continuing her role as general counsel for the organization. McCarthy will take over from Robert Rader, the group said, who has decided to step down from the position. CABE serves local and regional boards of education in Connecticut and has a membership comprised of 151 school districts that represent 90% of the state's public school population. McCarthy said in a statement that she is excited for the opportunity and...

