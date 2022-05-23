Mich. School District Sued Over Fatal School Shooting

By Y. Peter Kang (May 23, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The relatives of deceased and surviving students killed or injured during the Oxford School mass shooting last November have filed suit in Michigan federal court, claiming school officials negligently allowed the assailant to return to class despite having knowledge of his homicidal and suicidal behavior. William and Sheri Myre, the relatives of deceased Oxford High School student Tate Myre, and others lobbed a suit on Sunday accusing Oxford Community School District, district superintendent Timothy Throne, and other district and school officials of causing the deaths of two students and injuries of another three students who survived the Nov. 30 shooting....

