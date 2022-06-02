Seyfarth Bolsters Seattle Presence With New RE Partners

By Greg Lamm (June 2, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP has added two former Summit Law Group real estate partners to its Seattle practice, building out the firm's presence in the city after opening the office two years ago. With the addition of Courtney L. Seim and Ian T. Sutton on May 23, Seyfarth has 34 attorneys in Seattle, including 19 partners. Seyfarth opened its Seattle office in 2020 with 13 attorneys, headed by long-time partner Thomas J. Wybenga and partner Denice Tokunaga, who left Summit Law Group to join Seyfarth in late 2019. Both Seim and Sutton said their real estate work in Seattle has given them...

