NJ Electronics Co. Says Walgreens' Lie Led To $9M Agreement

By Eric Heisig (May 24, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- An electronics company told a New Jersey federal court that Walgreens committed fraud and bilked it out of millions of dollars through a misleading promise of huge profits if it paid to prominently display its products near checkout lanes. Edison, New Jersey-based Zeikos Inc., which imports and sells earbuds, battery chargers and other items largely under the name iHip, said the mega-chain told it in 2019 that the prominent placement of its products yielded hundreds of millions in sales, according to an amended lawsuit filed Monday. Those numbers were false, though, and Zeikos now says Walgreen Co. threw them out to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS