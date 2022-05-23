SEIU Snags Win In Pennsylvania Hospital Pension Suit

By Beverly Banks (May 23, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area hospital lost its suit against a health care workers union and its pension fund after a judge ruled Monday that the court did not have jurisdiction over the hospital's claims that the union violated its collective bargaining agreement when it requested more than $288,000 in unpaid contributions. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-affiliated UPMC McKeesport cannot proceed with claims under the Labor Management Relations Act against Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania and the SEIU National Industry Pension Fund, U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan said in her ruling. The hospital accused the union and its pension fund in February...

