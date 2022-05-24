NY Lawmakers Grant 1-Year Grace Period For Sex Abuse Suits

By Dave Simpson (May 23, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The New York Assembly on Monday passed the Adult Survivors Act, which, if signed by the governor, would open up sexual assault and abuse litigation by creating a one-year window for adult survivors whose claims are otherwise time-barred. Should the bill be signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, adult survivors of sexual assault and abuse will have a one-year window to bring a civil lawsuit against their abusers. It passed the Assembly by a vote of 140-3 after receiving unanimous support in the state Senate last month. The Sexual Harassment Working Group, a worker collective launched by seven former New York State...

