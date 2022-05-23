Google Can't Ditch Wash. AG's Location Data Privacy Suit

By Allison Grande (May 23, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal judge has refused to ax the Washington attorney general's lawsuit accusing Google of secretly tracking users' locations, finding that the tech giant had "fair notice" that its data-gathering practices could subject it to liability under the state's consumer protection law. In a short order issued Friday, King County Superior Court Judge Matthew Lapin denied Google's motion to dismiss a complaint filed by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in January, which alleges that the company violated the state's Consumer Protection Act by collecting, storing and using consumers' location data without their consent or knowledge. "Location data is deeply personal for...

