Judge Skeptically Probes Fate Of FDA's Cigar Regulation

By Khorri Atkinson (May 23, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday peppered counsel for cigar industry groups over their bid to block the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from subjecting all tobacco products to the same regulatory scheme, saying the agency provided evidence showing all types of tobacco smoking poses serious public health risks. But U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta nevertheless also appeared equally skeptical of the government's competing summary judgment request to keep in place the May 2016 deeming rule, which declined to exempt handmade premium cigars from the FDA regulation despite regulatory cost concerns by critics. The deeming rule was implemented under the...

