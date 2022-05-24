FDIC Atty Sues Feds For Gender Pay Discrimination

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 24, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP attorney is suing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for gender discrimination, claiming that the federal agency paid her less than her male colleagues and also demeaned her with sexist behavior. Megan Borovicka — who was hired has a labor and employment counsel for the FDIC's Labor Employment and Administration Section in 2014 — said in a complaint filed in D.C. federal court Friday that the agency failed to pay her the correct minimum salary. She said that when she began researching the salaries of her male colleagues, she discovered she "had been paid a lower base salary...

