Trustees Fear Major Shake-Up From New Pensions Rules

By Martin Croucher (May 24, 2022, 2:42 PM BST) -- Almost two in three retirement schemes in Britain expect that it will take a significant amount of work to comply with a new code of practice issued by the pensions watchdog, a survey published on Tuesday suggests. Some 61% of trustees of pension plans expect to have to handle a large amount of paperwork before the expected implementation of the code this year, WTW said. But the risk consultancy found that just 22% of trustees believe the new rules will improve how well their schemes are governed. The Pensions Regulator is planning to consolidate many of its disparate codes of...

