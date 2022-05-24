Banca Generali Asks Court To Compel Docs Disclosure

By Joanne Faulkner (May 24, 2022, 4:40 PM BST) -- Lawyers for Banca Generali asked a London judge on Tuesday to force a boutique investment bank to hand over underlying data about notes it arranged, claiming it cannot comply with regulatory requirements to provide clients with accurate valuations. The Italian lender, one of Europe's largest private banks, "has no confidence" in the information that has been provided by CFE (Suisse) SA to value notes for its clients, Andrew de Mestre QC, counsel for Banca Generali told the High Court. De Mestre said Banca Generali faces "regulatory and reputational risk" if it cannot properly value structured notes linked to emerging-market debt. The...

