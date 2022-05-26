Good Law Project To Launch New Law Firm

By Ashish Sareen (May 26, 2022, 6:39 PM BST) -- Legal campaign group Good Law Project is launching an independent not-for-profit law firm to provide support for its litigation challenging the U.K. government's actions amid concerns of corruption and cronyism in public contracts. The group said on Tuesday that its founder and director Jolyon Maugham QC has set up the new firm with Jamie Potter, who is currently joint head of the public law and human rights team at London law firm Bindmans LLP. The new law firm, called Good Law Practice, is slated to open its doors in June. Potter will serve as the managing director of Good Law Practice,...

