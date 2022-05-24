Goodwin-Led Advent Nabs $25B For Largest Flagship Fund

By McCord Pagan (May 24, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Advent International said Tuesday it closed on a $25 billion flagship fund, led by Goodwin Procter LLP, in less than six months in the market, its 10th and largest-ever fundraise, bringing its total assets under management to more than $100 billion. Advent International GPE X will invest in different sectors and continue its predecessor funds' focus on Europe and North America, as well as growing the firm's presence in Asia, according to a statement. Investors in GPE X included pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, family offices and wealthy individuals, it said. "The GPE X fundraise, alongside our...

