Cyber Biz Semperis Lands $200M In Series C Funding

By McCord Pagan (May 24, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity company Semperis said Tuesday it raised more than $200 million in a Series C funding round that included KKR, Ten Eleven Ventures and Insight Partners. Hoboken, New Jersey-based Semperis said in a statement that the funding will be used to further hire across the company and for research and development purposes for the identity system defense market. "From day one, Semperis has been on a mission to be a force for good," Semperis CEO and co-founder Mickey Bresman said in the statement. "With Semperis' multi-layered identity protection, organizations can fend off cyber attacks without being forced to choose between two...

