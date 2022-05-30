Barry M Sued By Rival Over Fake Freckle Pen In TM Dispute

By Joanne Faulkner (May 30, 2022, 1:42 PM BST) -- High street cosmetics brand Lottie London has asked the High Court to step in to prevent cruelty-free make-up rival Barry M from allegedly ripping of a version of its temporary freckle pen. Lottie London Ltd. filed a trademark claim at the court on May 10 against Barry M. Cosmetics Ltd. for allegedly violating its U.K.-registered trademark for "Freckle Tint." Lottie London says the reputation of its temporary skin tint is being damaged by Barry M's seemingly identical product. "The defendant's product is perceived as a budget product that gives a non-natural look, whereas the claimant's product has a reputation for being...

