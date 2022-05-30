NHS Denies Hiding Criteria In £85M Supply Contract Dispute

By Christopher Crosby (May 30, 2022, 1:59 PM BST) -- The National Health Service has denied accusations by a medical gas supplier that it improperly awarded a rival an £85 million ($108 million) public contract, telling a London court that it had disclosed all the geographical information required. Lawyers for 15 NHS purchasers rejected Air Liquide Healthcare Ltd.'s allegations that the gas supply contract was wrongly awarded to another company servicing home oxygen in eastern England, according to a defense filed with the High Court on April 21. The filing, which only recently became available, hits back at suggestions that the NHS trusts did not apply the published criteria when they evaluated Air...

