Universities Pension Fund Can't Sue Directors For Fraud

By Adele Redmond (May 24, 2022, 8:54 PM BST) -- A judge refused Tuesday to let members of Britain's largest private pension scheme pursue fraud claims against its corporate trustee, ruling they couldn't clear the legal threshold for a derivative suit alleging that changes to the funding and benefits structure were negligent. High Court Judge Thomas Leech said he was not convinced by arguments from members of the Universities Superannuation Scheme that the changes, implemented in April to plug an £18 billion ($22.6 billion) funding gap, caused losses for the company or amount to sex, age and race discrimination. But the judge did leave the door open to discrimination claims from...

