Patagonia Hits Retailer With TM Suit Alleging Copycat Logo

By Jasmin Jackson (May 24, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Outdoor wear maker Patagonia Inc. is accusing an apparel retailer in a trademark suit in California federal court of poaching its signature logo's mountainscape artwork and slapping a new slogan on the graphic where Patagonia's name typically resides. The multimillion-dollar outdoor clothing company said in a Monday complaint that Mad Engine Global LLC infringed more than 10 registered trademarks, which cover Patagonia's brand name and its colorful mountainscape logo image known as P-6. According to the filing, Mad Engine swiped the nature-inspired design for a product line manufactured by its apparel brand Neff Headwear. Patagonia (pictured top) says that Mad Engine's...

