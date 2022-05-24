Inter-Tribal Group Can't Face Wrongful Firing Suit, Judge Says

By Caleb Symons (May 24, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council is immune from discrimination claims due to its direct ties to Native tribes in the region, tossing with prejudice a wrongful termination suit filed by the nonprofit's former director of epidemiology. U.S. District Judge William M. Conley's ruling on Monday is the latest in a string of unsuccessful bids for relief by pro se plaintiff Dean Seneca, who claims GLITC staff targeted him based on his race, gender and sexual orientation, and conspired to end his career by creating a hostile work environment. But since the GLITC is run by —...

