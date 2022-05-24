No Atty Privilege For Eastman Records, Jan. 6 Panel Argues

By Jack Rodgers (May 24, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has told a D.C. federal judge it wasn't seeking any privileged information as part of its demand for phone records from John Eastman, a onetime attorney for former President Donald Trump. The House committee argued in a brief Monday that it was only seeking phone numbers and call times from Eastman's phone and not the contents of the calls, meaning Eastman could not plausibly claim attorney-client privilege over the material. Eastman filed suit in December seeking to block the panel from obtaining his Verizon records, and the committee...

