Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

No Atty Privilege For Eastman Records, Jan. 6 Panel Argues

By Jack Rodgers (May 24, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has told a D.C. federal judge it wasn't seeking any privileged information as part of its demand for phone records from John Eastman, a onetime attorney for former President Donald Trump.

The House committee argued in a brief Monday that it was only seeking phone numbers and call times from Eastman's phone and not the contents of the calls, meaning Eastman could not plausibly claim attorney-client privilege over the material.

Eastman filed suit in December seeking to block the panel from obtaining his Verizon records, and the committee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!