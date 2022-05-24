Ex-DC Prosecutor Joins Wilson Sonsini Cybersecurity Team

By James Mills (May 24, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC announced Tuesday it is expanding its cybersecurity practice by adding a former federal prosecutor in its Washington, D.C., office. Demian Ahn, who spent 12 years as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, joins Wilson Sonsini's privacy and cybersecurity practice as of counsel. His practice will specialize in representing companies confronting cybersecurity risks, including risks from threat actors and regulatory risks from governmental bodies, as well as litigation risks related to data privacy regulations and cybersecurity breaches. "When it came time to leave government, I knew I wanted to stick with cybersecurity as...

