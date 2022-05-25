Glencore Admits Bribery, Manipulation In Global Settlement

By Christopher Crosby, Pete Brush and Jack Queen (May 24, 2022, 5:06 PM BST) -- Mining giant Glencore will pay more than $1.1 billion in criminal and civil penalties after pleading guilty to U.S. bribery and market manipulation charges Tuesday and said it will soon also admit to foreign corruption charges in the U.K. Glencore International AG admitted to conspiring to violate foreign corruption laws in Manhattan federal court and agreed to pay nearly $700 million in penalties. On the same day, the company's trading arm pled guilty in Connecticut federal court to manipulating oil prices. Both units also settled similar allegations with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday. Glencore said it expects to...

