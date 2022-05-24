Glencore To Settle US, UK Bribery Probes With Guilty Pleas

By Christopher Crosby and Pete Brush (May 24, 2022, 5:06 PM BST) -- Glencore pled guilty to U.S. bribery charges Tuesday and indicated it would admit to similar charges in the U.K. to resolve investigations over its African and South American operations, in deals the mining giant has estimated will cost $1.5 billion. Glencore will enter guilty pleas at Southwark Crown Court in four weeks, a lawyer for the mining giant has said. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Glencore International AG entered a late-morning guilty plea on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court for conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act before U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield. The mining giant agreed to...

