COVID Coverage Cases Conflict With Insurer Documentation

By Peter Kochenburger, Jeffrey Stempel and Erik Knutsen (May 24, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The recent federal court certification of COVID-19 coverage case Tapestry Inc. v. Factory Mutual Insurance Company to the Court of Appeals of Maryland provides not only a welcome respite from federal court resistance to obtaining authoritative state court decisions on a state law controlled issue of first impression, but also an opportunity to look beyond text of applicable insurance policies to determine the scope of business interruption coverage envisioned by insurers and their customers.[1] To date, coverage decisions regarding this issue have been not only one-sided in terms of insurer victories but also surprisingly superficial in failing to appreciate the breadth and ambiguity of the policy...

