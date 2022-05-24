Obesity Can't Sustain Firing Suit, Hospital Tells Texas Justices

By Clark Mindock (May 24, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas Tech hospital told the state's high court Monday that lower courts misinterpreted employee discrimination laws when finding a morbidly obese former medical resident has grounds to sue over her firing, arguing the employee needed to prove the school acted on perceived disability, not her weight alone. In its petition for review to the Texas Supreme Court, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center-El Paso said an appeals court and a trial court were wrong to allow Dr. Lindsey Niehay's discrimination case to proceed under the Texas Commission on Human Rights Act after the courts concluded it could be assumed the...

