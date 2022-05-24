Albright Says Standing Defects Tank IP Row Against Tech Co.

By Jasmin Jackson (May 24, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has booted a patent-holding company's claims that Zebra Technologies Corp. infringed its wireless tracking technology, holding that the exclusive licensee lacked constitutional standing since another entity had licensing rights. The Western District of Texas judge said in a dismissal order on Friday that Intellectual Tech LLC lacked constitutional standing to assert the patent on radio-frequency identification, or RFID, technology that can identify and track objects. Judge Albright held that Intellectual Tech had no "exclusionary right" to the patent under the Federal Circuit's "clear terms" in WiAV Solutions LLC v. Motorola Inc. — a 2010 decision that...

