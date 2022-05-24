DeFi Platform WonderFi Hires New Chief Compliance Officer

By Katryna Perera (May 24, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Canadian decentralized finance platform WonderFi Technologies Inc. announced Tuesday that it had appointed a new chief compliance officer who brings over three decades of compliance and regulatory experience. Torstein Braaten began in his new role with WonderFi on Monday, according to an announcement from the company. According to WonderFi, Braaten has over three decades of experience providing banks and investment dealers with compliance advice. WonderFi says that in addition to his new role, Braaten will continue to serve as the head of regulatory affairs and chief compliance officer to Bitbuy, a Canadian cryptocurrency company. Braaten has been with Bitbuy since July...

