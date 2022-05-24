CFPB Revamps Innovation Unit In Shift From Trump-Era Tack

By Jon Hill (May 24, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau signaled Tuesday that it is pivoting from its Trump-era no-action letter and sandbox programs as part of an overhaul of the agency's innovation office, which is being turned into the "Office of Competition and Innovation." In announcing the overhaul, the CFPB said it has reviewed the programs and concluded that they "proved to be ineffective." The programs, which launched in 2019 under former CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger, allowed companies to apply for certain regulatory relief intended to encourage testing of new consumer offerings. The CFPB also said some of the programs' participating companies "made public statements...

