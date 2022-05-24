2nd Circ. Backs Stock Suit Over SEC Probe Into Tobacco Co.

By Mike Curley (May 24, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday revived claims from stockholders that a company working to genetically engineer tobacco and cannabis failed to disclose a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, leading to a stock drop when it came to light. In the opinion, the three-judge panel found that because 22nd Century Group Inc. both omitted the investigation from its public statements, and then affirmatively denied such an investigation took place, the stockholders can go forward with claims that the company violated the Securities and Exchange Act. However, the judges affirmed the dismissal of the stockholders' claims that the company manipulated the market by...

