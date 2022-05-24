NJ Pot Regulators Approve 1st New Retail Licenses

By Sam Reisman (May 24, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- New Jersey cannabis regulators on Tuesday approved the first tranche of conditional licenses for retailers in the Garden State's incoming adult-use marijuana market, while also approving additional existing medical marijuana businesses to begin general retail sales. As they did at their previous meeting in April, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission said that certain medical dispensaries, known as alternative treatment centers, would be allowed to sell products to all adults over 21, as long as they had developed plans to ensure that current cannabis patients could still access their medicine. The multistate operators whose stores will now be able to begin general sales...

