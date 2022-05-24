Stevia Patent Claims Fall After SweeGen Challenge

By Adam Lidgett (May 24, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has agreed that claims in a pair of PureCircle USA Inc. stevia sweetener patents weren't valid, agreeing with SweeGen Inc.'s argument that the claims lacked a valid written description. In the Monday order, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna granted SweeGen summary judgment on its defense that claims in the two patents-in-suit — U.S. Patent Nos. 10,485,257 and 9,243,273 — were invalid on the grounds that they didn't have enough written description. Patents' written descriptions must convey with reasonable certainty to skilled artisans that the inventors were in possession of a claimed invention. The patents cover a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS