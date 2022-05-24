Week In Bankruptcy: Dioceses Settle; Wind-Downs Reined In?

By Vince Sullivan (May 24, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Three Roman Catholic dioceses are pushing for approvals of settlements for hundreds of sexual abuse claims in bankruptcy courts, a Delaware state court judge denied a litigation stay in a nonbankruptcy wind-down case, potentially signaling a crackdown, and Purdue Pharma executives got their bonuses approved. This is the week in bankruptcy. Diocese Deals At the direction of a New York bankruptcy judge and after nearly a year of intense mediation, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester proposed a $147 million settlement with its insurers to resolve coverage disputes for 471 sex abuse claims lodged against the organization. The diocese said it...

