SEC Promotes Acting Exams Chief To Head Up Division

By Al Barbarino (May 24, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday that it has made the acting director of its examinations unit and former head of its New York regional office, Richard R. Best, the official chief of the exams unit. Up until his appointment as acting chief of the unit in March 2022, Best was the director of the New York office and previously headed up the agency's Atlanta and Salt Lake City regional offices. He joined the agency in 2015 from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA. "The work of the [examinations] division is key to investor faith and confidence in...

