FDA Found 'Egregious' Conditions At Abbott Baby Food Plant

By Emily Field (May 25, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspection of a shuttered Abbott baby formula plant linked to a national shortage and bacterial contamination that sickened babies revealed "shocking" safety lapses, the head of the agency told lawmakers on Wednesday. For the second time this month, FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf appeared before Congress to testify about conditions at the closed Abbott plant in Sturgis, Mich., as well as the agency's response — conceding that it was too slow and "suboptimal" decisions were made. While the FDA learned of an infection connected to the nation's largest baby food plant in September, and received...

