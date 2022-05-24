K&L Gates Adds 4 Energy Partners, Opens Kansas City Office

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 24, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has picked up four renewable energy partners from Husch Blackwell LLP, with three of them launching a new K&L Gates office in Kansas City, Missouri, and the fourth joining its Austin, Texas, location, the firm said Tuesday. John Crossley, Jim Goettsch and Brogan Sullivan will be based in Kansas City, and Maria Faconti will be in Austin. The group also brought over two associates, and the firm expects that "additional lawyers" will follow in the coming weeks, it said in a news release. "As leading practitioners in the renewables industry, the team's arrival advances the firm on a...

