FCC Weighs Whether To Rethink Broadband Subsidy Rules

By Christopher Cole (May 25, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- In response to complaints that its rules for booting internet service providers from a consumer discount program are too vague, the Federal Communications Commission is asking industry players and others to weigh in on whether they should be clarified and how. In a notice Monday, the FCC said it would be taking comments on a March petition from the National Lifeline Association, or NLA, a group representing providers that use commission subsidies to pay for reduced-cost connectivity, to change the standard by which the FCC can drop companies from the broadband program. The rules in question apply to the $14.2 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS