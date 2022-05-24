Feds Charge 19 In $6M Drug Money Laundering Scheme

By Chris Villani (May 24, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Boston federal prosecutors said Tuesday they had charged 19 people from Florida, Colombia and Jamaica with orchestrating a sophisticated conspiracy that laundered more than $6 million in drug trafficking proceeds from Colombian cartels through the U.S. banking system. Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said the Colombian Black Market Peso Exchange, or BMPE, has hampered governments in their ability to monitor currency and impose taxes. The defendants, five of whom were arrested in Florida and Jamaica on Tuesday, allegedly used the BMPE to launder drug proceeds. "The BMPE process frustrates the efforts of the United States, Colombia, and other governments around the...

